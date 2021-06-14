Raven-Symone Talks Fasting and How She Lost 30-Pounds [VIDEO]

*Raven-Symoné appeared on “Good Morning America” Friday to dish about her weight loss journey.

“I am low-carb as much as I can be,” she explained. “I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and break-fast,” she explained.

“I’m not over here trying to be a little twig,” Symoné said. “I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age.”

The former Disney star also opened up about how difficult it was to previously lose weight in the public eye.

“The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging,” she said on GMA. “When I lost weight, I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I’m like, ‘Wow, now you want to look at me because I’m skinny, thanks.'”

Earlier this month, the “Raven’s Home” star shared an update on her weight loss during an Instagram Live with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

“Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin,” she said. “You see that chin? If you all watch Raven’s Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey.”

“Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s— ton of weight,” Symoné added.

“Right now I’m doing a 48-hour fast,” Symoné said, “so we’re on that journey right now.”

Check out her full GMA interview above.