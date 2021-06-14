Monday, June 14, 2021
Pilot Asks ‘All Strong Males’ To Help Subdue Unruly Passenger ID’d as Off-Duty Flight Attendant (Video)

*In the latest case of airline passengers acting a fool, a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta ha to be diverted to Oklahoma City Friday night after an unruly passenger allegedly assaulted two flight attendants, tried to commandeer the plane’s PA system and had to be pinned down by other passengers.

Come to find out, the unruly passenger was an off-duty flight attendant.

“We’d like all strong males to the front of the aircraft to handle a problem passenger,” the captain of Delta Flight 1730 announced, prompting several men to assist and pin the unruly passenger down in the aisle.

The man had reportedly snatched the plane’s PA system and announced he was “going to take the plane down.” A passenger said other travelers described the man as strange and that he wore a helmet along with elbow and knee pads.

Watch raw footage of the incident below:

