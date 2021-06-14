*It appears Gary Owen has accepted Wendy Williams’ offer for a dinner date as the two were seen together in NYC last week!

According to BET citing Radar Online, the 46-year-old comedian and talk show host Williams, 56, was spotted having dinner at the reopening of Scotto’s in New York City on Thursday (June 10). An Insider told Radar that, “Williams and Owen sat together in a booth, smiling and laughing as they chatted up a storm.”

Their little dinner date came right after the comedian’s flirty appearance on The Wendy Williams Show earlier in the day. Some fans didn’t think it was going to happen after Wendy asked him to go out on the show and he seemed a little taken back — telling her that he wouldn’t say “yes” or “no” publicly. But, it looks like the two were still able to meet up and have a good time. However, it incited quite a negative reaction from Gary’s estranged wife, Kenya Duke.

