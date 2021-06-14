Monday, June 14, 2021
HomeRelationshipsFamily - Parenting - Births
Family - Parenting - Births

Kelis Admits Her Bounce Back After Giving Birth at Age 41 ‘Wasn’t the Easiest’

By Ny MaGee
0

eurweb.com
Kelis via Twitter

*Singer and chef Kelis is opening up about welcoming her third child last September. 

“After I had the baby – I’m 41. It wasn’t the easiest,” the Grammy-nominated artist, 41, admitted in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “It wasn’t like when I gave birth to my older son when I was 29.”

Kelis shares her 8-month-old daughter and son Shepherd, 5, with husband Mike Mora. She is also mom to son Knight, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband, rapper Nas.

Kelis said she focused on nutrition in order to “build” herself back up after giving birth to her daughter. 

READ MORE: Kelis Endured ‘Intense Labor’ – But Delivered A Healthy Baby Girl

“Looking at how I was going to build myself back up, the first thing I started doing was the food, and I was able to get myself back to a place where I felt physically strong again,” she explained.

The “Milkshake” hitmaker previously revealed she gave birth to her baby following “intense labor.” She also planned to document her post-pregnancy weight loss journey.

“Hey, so I’ve been kind of MIA…but for a really good reason cause I just had my baby,” she said to viewers in an Instagram Live back in September. She went on to explain, “it was intense. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I’m generally a really private person, with my personal life, but I wanted to kind of bring my fam into sort of talk about all of these women’s things we go through that no one really tells us about.” She then revealed, “I had my baby a week ago and I had a girl by the way – so very excited about that – it’s my first girl! I wanted to bring you into my process.”

Kelis and her family live on a farm in Temecula, California, where she takes care of more than 30 animals. The city girl told Harper’s Bazaar … “None of my friends would’ve pegged me as a farm person, but I’m as farm as it gets at this point,” she said.

The mother of three and cookbook author said healthy foods hit different when you grow them yourself. 

“I was like: ‘Oh, my God, this arugula is, like, pow. It is so funky.’ It had so much flavor,” Kelis shared. “It’s because we grew it here – literally with sunshine and water and lots of prayer and positive thoughts.”

Previous articleSafaree Denies Impregnating Another Woman Amid Divorce Battle with Erica Mena
Next articleAwful! Brooklyn Mother (Dejhanay Jarrell) Throws Baby From 2nd Floor Apt. – Then She Jumps
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO