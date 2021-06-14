Kanye West’s Nastiness On Display During Court Ordered Deposition

*#KanyeWest reportedly wasn’t on his best behavior during a recent deposition for a lawsuit he’s facing. According to reports, #Kanye West, 44, is in an ongoing $20 million legal battle with a black-owned company called MyChannel.

The company is accusing Kanye West of stealing its technology to sell his Sunday Service merchandise. During his virtual court-ordered deposition earlier this week Kanye West seemingly threw a tantrum and because of his actions, MyChannel’s lawyers have filed an emergency motion to have the ‘Bound 2’ rapper appear in court in person.

According to court filings obtained by AllHipHop, Kanye called one of MyChannel’s lawyers (who is a white man) “boy” at least 12 times during the heated 10-minute deposition. In addition to that, Kanye reportedly wouldn’t look at MyChannel’s legal team or put his phone down. Kanye went on to refer to his own “mental genius-ness”, refused to answer any questions, and asked one of the company’s attorneys if he was

“f***ing stupid?”

The Yeezy brand owner didn’t stop his alleged antics there and reportedly informed MyChannel’s lawyer that he was lucky to be deposing the

“richest Black man in America and a Black Trump supporter and that he couldn’t be bothered with the deposition because he had lives (and diets) to change.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

