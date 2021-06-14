Jason Derulo and Jack in the Box Launch First-of-its-Kind ‘One in a Milli’ Virtual Restaurant with Uber Eats

*SAN DIEGO, CA – Today, Jack in the Box announced a partnership with award-winning singer, songwriter, and TikTok extraordinaire , Jason Derulo, who is dancing his way into the kitchen with the fast food restaurant.

Derulo hit his next million followers on TikTok, and marked the occasion by celebrating the million milestone with his infamous tradition — creating his signature “Milli Meals” — a larger-than-life dinner or dessert featuring bizarre ingredients. To further elevate the Milli Meals, Derulo and Jack in the Box are taking their culinary abilities to the next level, with creating not just a Milli Meal, but a whole restaurant exclusively available on Uber Eats.

Together, Jack in the Box and Derulo are launching the first-ever One in a Milli Virtual Restaurant, deliciously bold, mouthwatering meals inspired by Jack and Derulo’s favorite go-to menu items. From June 14 through June 28, the One in a Milli Virtual Restaurant will be available in select areas of Los Angeles, exclusively on Uber Eats. Check your Uber Eats app for availability.

“I’m pumped to be teaming up with Jack in the Box to celebrate my next million of TikTok followers! Jack in the Box is my guilty pleasure, so this partnership was an opportunity to bring my larger-than-life Milli Meals in a unique way, through creation the first-ever One in a Milli Virtual Restaurant,” said Jason Derulo. “With Jack’s menu variety, we curated the ultimate spread that includes five deliciously indulgent items. Fans will be able to test out our concoctions for the first time only on Uber Eats. We’re excited for you to try what we’ve cooked up!”

The kitchen-in-crime partners put their aprons on and created outrageously tasty sweet and savory treats. Introducing Jack and Derulo’s special One in a Milli Virtual Restaurant items that fans can order on Uber Eats:

Milli Meal $10 – 11 (Price may vary by location), inspired by Jason’s Milli Meals, they had to create a special Milli Meal offer of Introducing Jack and Jason’s Milli Meal including a Triple Bacon Cheesy Jack, Roost Fries, and Mini Chocolate Croissant Bites.

(Price may vary by location), inspired by Jason’s Milli Meals, they had to create a special Milli Meal offer of Introducing Jack and Jason’s Milli Meal including a Triple Bacon Cheesy Jack, Roost Fries, and Mini Chocolate Croissant Bites. BurgerAco, $10 a juicy jumbo patty, placed between brioche buns with Jack’s famous taco, with shredded lettuce, onion rings and a mystery sauce

a juicy jumbo patty, placed between brioche buns with Jack’s famous taco, with shredded lettuce, onion rings and a mystery sauce Mega Milli Platter, $12 a mixed base of the tiny tacos, curly fries and jalapeño poppers topped with crispy bacon, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, ranch and a mystery sauce

a mixed base of the tiny tacos, curly fries and jalapeño poppers topped with crispy bacon, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, ranch and a mystery sauce OREO® Cookie Cheesecake Milli Shake, $7 a sweet vanilla shake blended with cheesecake topped with OREO® Cookie crumbles, whipped cream and even more cheesecake

a sweet vanilla shake blended with cheesecake topped with OREO® Cookie crumbles, whipped cream and even more cheesecake Bacon Churro Milli Shake, $7 a sweet vanilla shake with maple syrup and bacon pieces blended with cinnamon sugar, topped with our signature churros and delicious bacon

Outside of Los Angeles and want to be part of the Milli Meal experience? Jack and Derulo are giving fans a chance to order the “Milli Meal” — one of the five menu items from the virtual kitchen — exclusively through their Jack mobile app . Through August 8th, customers can order the Milli Meal for $10 – $11 (price and participation may vary). By downloading the Jack in the Box app and purchasing a Milli Meal, customers will automatically be entered to win exclusive prizes. Two winners will be selected to win a prize pack each week, and four grand prize winners will be selected in August. Prizes range from custom sneakers inspired by Jack Box’s kicks in the most recent television commercial with Derulo, One in a Milli clothing, signed memorabilia by Derulo, Jack gift cards or other limited edition prizes. No purchase necessary. Ends 8/8/21. Select states/territories, 18+. See rules/eligibility here .

With Derulo’s multifaceted talents and Jack in the Box’s wide variety of menu items, the collaboration combines two creative powerhouses working together to put their own spin on the most delectable concoctions exclusively for the One in a Milli Virtual Restaurant, only available on Uber Eats.

About Jack in the Box:

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states. Known as the pioneer of all-day breakfast, and the late-night category, Jack in the Box prides itself on being the curly fry in a world of regular fries. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit https://jackintheboxfranchising.com/ .

About Uber Eats:

Uber Eats is an on-demand app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the things they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 700,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 6,000 cities across six continents. From specialty local favorites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more, Uber Eats has what you want when you want it—with an average global delivery time of 30 minutes.

About Jason Derulo:

Forward-thinking, genre-defying, and massively creative, Jason Derulo has staked his claim as one of the most dynamic forces on the global pop landscape. Since breaking through with his five-times-platinum single “Whatcha Say,” the award-winning singer/songwriter has sold more than 200 million records worldwide. His latest triumphs include emerging as one of TikTok’s most influential users, boasting the 11th overall biggest account on the video-sharing platform, prevailing as the fourth-most-followed male, and regularly amassing over five million views per TikTok post. Now at work on his highly anticipated fifth album—and full-length debut for Atlantic Records—Derulo recently delivered a series of smash singles while operating as an independent artist. Those tracks include the wildly catchy “Lifestyle” feat. Adam Levine, “Take You Dancing” (a pandemic-era love song that’s inspired over a half-million videos on TikTok), and the double-platinum “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)”—a collaboration with New Zealand-based producer Jawsh 685 that hit No. 1 on Top 40 radio, with its official BTS remix reaching the

top slot on Billboard’s Hot 100. A truly multidimensional creator, Derulo has also established himself as an actor and businessman, investing in enterprises like Catch L.A. and Rumble Boxing and becoming part-owner of Bedlam Vodka. With his most recent ventures including launching an innovation-minded podcast and developing a line of supplements and fitness products with the Najafi Group and BodyBuilding.com, he’s also partnered with Z2 Comics to create a graphic novel — a project based on a superhero called Uzo, the crime-fighting character he first introduced on TikTok.

