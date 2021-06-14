It’s a Girl! ‘Today’s’ Kristen Welker and Husband Welcome Their 1st Child (Video)

*NBC News chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker and her husband, John Hughes, welcomed their first child, a girl, with the assist of a surrogate on June 12.

Margot Lane Welker Hughes was born at 2:12 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces. The surrogate is doing very well following the birth and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, NBC News reports.

Baby Margot is named in honor of Kristen’s grandmother, Margaret, who paved the way for Kristen and her mom “to live a life she could only dream about!,” the parents said in a statement. Margot’s middle name, Lane, is a family name in John’s family as well.

Kristen also shared that she helped catch Margot and John cut the cord.

“We stayed in rooms next to each other and visited throughout so that we and little Margot could thank her for bringing Margot into the world,” Kristen said, referring to the family’s surrogate. “Also, Margot is truly the love of our lives. Seeing her precious face and looking into her eyes had made every minute of our journey worth it.”

Kristen, 44, and John, a marketing executive, announced during an appearance on TODAY in April that they were expecting a baby after a nearly three-year struggle with infertility. Watch below: