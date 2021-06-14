Erica Mena Says Safaree’s Divorce Drama is Complicating Her Pregnancy

*As we reported, Love and Hip-Hop star Erica Mena filed for divorce last month from Safaree Samuels, but her estranged husband is putting up a big fight over child custody.

Just recently, Safaree claimed that he was afraid Erica Mena won’t allow him to be present for the birth of their second child so he wants to take his fight to court. He has also refused to give her full custody of their daughter and unborn child.

According to TMZ, Erica Mena now claims that all this drama surrounding their divorce is at least part of the reason she’s landed in the hospital during her pregnancy.

Erica noted that Safaree has “failed to be involved in her care or to visit her at the hospital during her most recent stay, where she remained overnight for many days related to her pregnancy.”

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Erica also claims Safaree’s latest request for shared custody of their children is only being done “in hopes of obtaining ‘good publicity’ and painting [Erica] as the instigator, while in actuality, [Erica’s] the only parent ensuring the parties’ children’s safety and acting in their best interest.”

