Monday, June 14, 2021
BLIND ITEM: ‘A Visitor from Another Dimension’

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from a reader who submitted it to Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This recently deceased actor whose career highlights include a trendy hit tv show and a “colorful” movie went through a weird patch in his career. He was professional in his work as always but when not actually on camera demanded everyone on sets he worked on address him as Gozingo3000 and explained he was actually a visitor from another dimension. When not shooting, he wore a black and red cape and a suit made of plastic. This went for several years until he one day he just abruptly stopped this behavior. Later, he explained he was getting into character for a film that ended up not being made.

Can you guess who the recently deceased actor is? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

