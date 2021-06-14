Awful! Brooklyn Mother (Dejhanay Jarrell) Throws Baby From 2nd Floor Apt. – Then She Jumps

*A Brooklyn mother threw her newborn baby girl and toddler son out of a second-floor apartment window then jumped out herself early Saturday morning.

NYPD officers arrested and charged Dejhanay Jarrell, 24, on Saturday after she allegedly threw her children from her second-floor apartment window in Rockaway Parkway and attempted to harm her four-week-old newborn daughter after she landed on her back. A neighbor, identified as Carl Chin, saw Jarrell slammed her daughter’s head onto the concrete and wrestled the infant out of her arms. “She had the baby in her grip, and I had to take the baby out of her grip and hold her until the police and paramedics came. As she was trying to hurt her children, and I was getting them out of her grip, she kind of thanked me and told me to take care of them,” he told the New York Post.

Chin added that the young woman was tired of being by herself. Authorities said Jarrell’s children survived the fall but the newborn baby girl was listed in critical condition and her son had non-life-threatening injuries. Jarrell and her son were transported to Brookdale hospital while her daughter was rushed to Maimonides Hospital.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kamala Harris Becomes First Sitting Vice President to March in Pride Event / VIDEO