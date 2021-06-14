2021 Hyundai Sonata Limited: The Virtual Parking Valet (Must See! Watch)

Highlight: This is the first non premium vehicle offering a remote smart parking assist system.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $35,000 (Base SE Model: $24,955)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; a tire pressure monitoring system; automatic high beams; a rearview camera; a forward collision avoidance assistance with cyclist and pedestrian protection; a lane keep assist system; a stability control system; and a traction control system

Standard Equipment (SE): 16-inch wheels; LED headlights; dual power folding mirrors; solar control glass; cloth seats; manual operated front seats; 60/40 rear split seat; a rear center armrest with cupholders; and a manual operated tilt/telescopic steering wheel

Standard Equipment (Limited): 18-inch wheels; a 1.6-liter gas turbo engine; 180-horsepower; shifters; paddle a rear traffic collision avoidance assist system; a parking collision avoidance assist-rear; a 360-degree camera; a remote smart park assist and blind view monitor; leather seats; power front seats with integrated memory for driver’s seat; heated and ventilated front seats; an electronic parking brake with an automatic hold feature; a panoramic sunroof; heated side mirrors with turn signal indicator; a radar activated cruise control system; a hands free smart trunk; a digital key; a 12-speaker Bose audio system with SiriusXM; a 10-inch infotainment screen; and a navigation system

Options: carpeted floor mats

