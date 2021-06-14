Monday, June 14, 2021
HomeBusinessAutomotive
Automotive

2021 Hyundai Sonata Limited: The Virtual Parking Valet (Must See! Watch)

By Jeff Fortson
0

20210531_100854
2021 Hyundai Sonata Limited (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

Highlight: This is the first non premium vehicle offering a remote smart parking assist system.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $35,000 (Base SE Model$24,955)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; a tire pressure monitoring system; automatic high beams; a rearview camera; a forward collision avoidance assistance  with cyclist and pedestrian protection; a lane keep assist system; a stability control system; and a traction control system

Standard Equipment (SE): 16-inch wheels; LED headlights; dual power folding mirrors; solar control glass; cloth seats; manual operated front seats; 60/40 rear split seat; a rear center armrest with cupholders; and a manual operated tilt/telescopic steering wheel

Standard Equipment (Limited): 18-inch wheels; a 1.6-liter gas turbo engine; 180-horsepower; shifters; paddle a rear traffic collision avoidance assist system; a parking collision avoidance assist-rear; a 360-degree camera; a remote smart park assist and blind view monitor; leather seats; power front seats with integrated memory for driver’s seat; heated and ventilated front seats; an electronic parking brake with an automatic hold feature; a panoramic sunroof; heated side mirrors with turn signal indicator; a radar activated cruise control system; a hands free smart trunk; a digital key; a 12-speaker Bose audio system with SiriusXM; a 10-inch infotainment screen; and a navigation system

Options: carpeted floor mats

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Sister CEO: The Only Black Female Co-Founder Of A Tier One Auto Supplier Talks To SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’

For an additional video, photos and to continue reading the review, click here.

About JeffCars.com And Auto Trends with JeffCars.com:

Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its fifth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and car reviews, visit his car educational guide JeffCars.com. Follow him on twitter @ JeffCars.

Previous articleLori Harvey Speaks on Her ‘Public’ Romance with Michael B. Jordan and More
Next article‘In the Heights’ Dances Into a Tepid $11 Million Opening Weekend (Video)
Jeff Fortson

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO