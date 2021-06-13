Sunday, June 13, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Lori Harvey Speaks on Her ‘Public’ Romance with Michael B. Jordan and More

By Fisher Jack
0

Lori Harvey - Michael B Jordan
Lori Harvey – Michael B. Jordan

*In a rare interview (with Bustle), #LoriHarvey is opening up about her love life, and why she’s so public with her relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan.

She first reflected on her previous engagement with soccer player Memphis Depay, who she was engaged to in 2017 before calling it quits the following year. She said of their romance,

“I grew up a lot and I learned a lot from that relationship. And so, I think just as I’ve gotten older and developed as a woman, I’ve taken that knowledge with me: learning what I like, what I don’t like, and just applying that to where I’m at now.”

Since then, she’s been linked to the likes of Diddy, Trey Songz, Future, and her current boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, who she went public with earlier this year.

She gushed about their relationship and said, We met actually a few years ago. We had some mutual friends. I think we met out, just in passing.”
When asked about her first impression of him she giggled and said,

“I was like, ‘He’s cute!’”

Lori Harvey, who rarely posted her previous boyfriends on social media (with the exception of a few photos of Future when they were together) spoke on her and Michael B. Jorda’s decision to share certain aspects of their relationship with the public and keeping certain things private.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, ‘You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?’”

READ THIS ON EURWEB: R&B Legend Larry ‘D’ Dodson Hosts ‘Back to Life, Back to Reality’ Concert in Tunica, MS on Juneteenth [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleMalcolm-Jamal Warner Acquires Rights to Russell Duncan’s ‘Freedom’s Shore’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO