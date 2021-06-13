Lori Harvey Speaks on Her ‘Public’ Romance with Michael B. Jordan and More

*In a rare interview (with Bustle), #LoriHarvey is opening up about her love life, and why she’s so public with her relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan.

She first reflected on her previous engagement with soccer player Memphis Depay, who she was engaged to in 2017 before calling it quits the following year. She said of their romance,

“I grew up a lot and I learned a lot from that relationship. And so, I think just as I’ve gotten older and developed as a woman, I’ve taken that knowledge with me: learning what I like, what I don’t like, and just applying that to where I’m at now.”

Since then, she’s been linked to the likes of Diddy, Trey Songz, Future, and her current boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, who she went public with earlier this year.

She gushed about their relationship and said, We met actually a few years ago. We had some mutual friends. I think we met out, just in passing.”

When asked about her first impression of him she giggled and said,

“I was like, ‘He’s cute!’”

Lori Harvey, who rarely posted her previous boyfriends on social media (with the exception of a few photos of Future when they were together) spoke on her and Michael B. Jorda’s decision to share certain aspects of their relationship with the public and keeping certain things private.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, ‘You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?’”

