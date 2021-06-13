Kamala Harris Becomes First Sitting Vice President to March in Pride Event / VIDEO

*As 2021 Pride Month continues, history has officially been made by our current Vice President #KamalaHarris. During a recent appearance at Capital Pride in Washington, D.C. accompanied by her husband, Kamala Harris made history as the first sitting U.S. Vice President to ever march at a pride event!

@NBCWashington reports, Vice President Kamala Harris, a long and openly supportive ally for the LGBTQ+ community, surprised those in attendance at the Capital Pride March in Washington, D.C. earlier today. However, her appearance wasn’t just one of support, it was also historic—as VP Harris has now become the very first sitting U.S. Vice President in history to ever march at a pride event. Wearing a bright pink blazer, jeans and a T-shirt that read “love is love,” VP Harris (along with her husband Doug Emhoff) marched alongside the crowd waving and cheering “Happy Pride” as the marchers headed to Freedom Plaza.

Additionally, Kamala Harris briefly spoke about the need for hopefully passing the Equality Act and stated that she and the rest of the Biden administration understand how crucial it is to further advance LGBTQ+ rights, specifically those within the transgender community. “We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected.

