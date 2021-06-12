Old Friend: Phyllis Hyman to be Honored with An Exquisite 9-disc Career Retrospective!

*Have you ever heard the saying “the good ones go too soon” or “give people their flowers while they’re here?”

These are the very emotions that swarm through so many, as they remember the impeccable impact musically Phyllis Hyman had on the world.

Hyman is one of the all-time brightest classic soul stars of the ’80s & 90s. Her authentic rhythm, flow, and divine connection to the people will finally be appropriately be recognized on July 31. According to Soul Tracks, Soul Music Records will be honoring her with a deluxe 9-disc retrospective of her career titled Phyllis Hyman – Old Friend: The Deluxe Collection 1976-1998 (click on the link to pre-order).

Soul Tracks dives a bit deeper into the essence of her story:

“Creatively traversing the soul/R&B and jazz genres from the mid-‘70s until her passing in the mid-‘90s, with her instantly recognizable and distinctive vocal style, Phyllis developed a solid cadre of discerning music buyers with albums for Buddah, Arista, and Philadelphia International Records, collated here along with a number of bonus tracks and guest appearances for a total of 113 tracks. Appropriately named The Deluxe Collection, this nine CD box has been lovingly created by SoulMusic.com founder David Nathan in cooperation with Glenda Gracia, manager & executrix of the Phyllis Hyman estate, who contributes a moving up-close-and-personal essay. Renowned writer Janine Coveney provides a heartfelt tribute with an overview of Phyllis’ music; while SoulMusic Records’ Michael Lewis offers his thoughts on Phyllis’ compelling live performances. In a beautifully-designed box with artwork by Roger Williams along with stellar mastering from Nick Robbins, Old Friend: The Deluxe Collection is a fitting celebration of Phyllis Hyman’s contribution through music, to commemorate the anniversary of her 72nd birthday, on 6th July.”

Here’s a sneak peek of the collection: The collection includes the following discs:

Disc 1, PHYLLIS HYMAN (debut album)

Disc 2, SOMEWHERE IN MY LIFETIME

Disc 3, YOU KNOW HOW TO LOVE ME

Disc 4, 1981’s CAN’T WE FALL IN LOVE AGAIN

Disc 5, GODDESS OF LOVE

Disc 6, LIVING ALL ALONE (Philadelphia International Records debut)

Disc 7, PRIME OF MY LIFE

Disc 8, I REFUSE TO BE LONELY,

Disc 9, FOREVER WITH YOU (initially unreleased recordings)

There is nothing like good music to reminisce about good times with the great people and energy that surrounded you at any given moment. This collection looks like it’s one for the books, congratulations and much gratitude is to Soul Music Records for enhancing Hyman’s legacy!