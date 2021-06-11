Friday, June 11, 2021
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Film

Samuel L. Jackson Lists His Top Favorite Movies That He Starred [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

Samuel L. Jackson

*Samuel L. Jackson appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this week and dished about filming “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” a new Apple original series based on the Walter Mosley novel of the same name. He also talked about his own extensive film resume and listed which are his top 5 favs. 

Per Complex, when asked if he ever watches any of his own movies, Jackson replied, “Uh… yeah!” When Colbert noted that many actors don’t like to watch themselves in a film/TV show, Jackson added, “Well some actors lie to you about that, they watch their movies. You know, c’mon. It’s a watch me business!” 

He continued, “If I’m channel surfing, and I haven’t found anything that I wanna watch or I’m not specifically looking for something… I pass something I’m in I’ll watch it,” he said. Colbert then asked the Hollywood veteran which of his movies are his favorite. 

“Long Kiss Good Night, A Time to Kill, Jackie Brown, Red Violin, and One Eight Seven,” he replied. Watch Jackson tell it in the clip below. 

READ MORE: Trailer Drops for ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek [WATCH]

Later in the conversation, Jackson talked about the early days in his career and how he and his Hollywood pals like Denzel Washington, Wesley Snipes and Giancarlo Esposito got started in the industry. Watch the second half of the interview below.

Previous articleAsian Man Who Shot 6-Yr-Old Black boy Back in Custody After Community Outcry – Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO