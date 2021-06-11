Samuel L. Jackson Lists His Top Favorite Movies That He Starred [WATCH]

*Samuel L. Jackson appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this week and dished about filming “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” a new Apple original series based on the Walter Mosley novel of the same name. He also talked about his own extensive film resume and listed which are his top 5 favs.

Per Complex, when asked if he ever watches any of his own movies, Jackson replied, “Uh… yeah!” When Colbert noted that many actors don’t like to watch themselves in a film/TV show, Jackson added, “Well some actors lie to you about that, they watch their movies. You know, c’mon. It’s a watch me business!”

He continued, “If I’m channel surfing, and I haven’t found anything that I wanna watch or I’m not specifically looking for something… I pass something I’m in I’ll watch it,” he said. Colbert then asked the Hollywood veteran which of his movies are his favorite.

“Long Kiss Good Night, A Time to Kill, Jackie Brown, Red Violin, and One Eight Seven,” he replied. Watch Jackson tell it in the clip below.

Later in the conversation, Jackson talked about the early days in his career and how he and his Hollywood pals like Denzel Washington, Wesley Snipes and Giancarlo Esposito got started in the industry. Watch the second half of the interview below.