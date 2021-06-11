Friday, June 11, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

K. Michelle Tells Fans to Stop Bullying Her Over Facelift Rumors [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
K. Michelle via Twitter

*K. Michelle took to Instagram LIVE on Thursday to respond to speculation about her getting a facelift.

The confusion started when the singer shared a snap of her getting her hair and make-up done by her glam squad and fans were quick to point her how similar she looked to” “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s” Moniece Slaughter.

Peep the photo below that triggered the reaction from fans.

READ MORE: K. Michelle Responds to Embarrassing Video Showing Her Butt Implant Malfunction

One Twitter user responded to the photo above by noting, “K Michelle looks great she just don’t look like K Michelle.” Many compared her to reality TV star Monice Slaughter, peep her image below. Do you see why fans are confused?

K. Michelle denied having any work done to her face and implored people to stop bullying her. Watch the clip below of her addressing the facelift rumors. 

The award-winning songstress has been open in the past about her horrific experience with illegal butt injections and how it affected her health.

She told PEOPLE magazine in 2018, “It’s the scariest thing in life, and I’m a tough girl. I had these lumps and I was very disfigured…I’m happy with my body. It’s nowhere near the ideal that I had before, but when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be my body.”

She continued, “I’ve gone through a physical transformation, a mental transformation, I think I’m more tough…I’ve always been a fighter and able to survive but it’s made me pay attention to other people around me and all the things I take for granted. Now, I don’t take a minute for granted. And hopefully this [transformation] will go on through the rest of my life and not just through this healing process, but so people can tell the difference in my fight. It’s even stronger.”

Meanwhile, K. Michelle has announced her upcoming television show, in which she will help women remove silicone from their bodies, as reported by BOSSIP.

Previous articleLYFT COMICS: A New Comedy Competition Series from Kevin Hart’s ‘Laugh Out Loud’
Next articleDove Video for Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’ Promotes The CROWN Act (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO