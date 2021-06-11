K. Michelle Tells Fans to Stop Bullying Her Over Facelift Rumors [VIDEO]

*K. Michelle took to Instagram LIVE on Thursday to respond to speculation about her getting a facelift.

The confusion started when the singer shared a snap of her getting her hair and make-up done by her glam squad and fans were quick to point her how similar she looked to” “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s” Moniece Slaughter.

Peep the photo below that triggered the reaction from fans.

One Twitter user responded to the photo above by noting, “K Michelle looks great she just don’t look like K Michelle.” Many compared her to reality TV star Monice Slaughter, peep her image below. Do you see why fans are confused?

K. Michelle denied having any work done to her face and implored people to stop bullying her. Watch the clip below of her addressing the facelift rumors.

The award-winning songstress has been open in the past about her horrific experience with illegal butt injections and how it affected her health.

She told PEOPLE magazine in 2018, “It’s the scariest thing in life, and I’m a tough girl. I had these lumps and I was very disfigured…I’m happy with my body. It’s nowhere near the ideal that I had before, but when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be my body.”

She continued, “I’ve gone through a physical transformation, a mental transformation, I think I’m more tough…I’ve always been a fighter and able to survive but it’s made me pay attention to other people around me and all the things I take for granted. Now, I don’t take a minute for granted. And hopefully this [transformation] will go on through the rest of my life and not just through this healing process, but so people can tell the difference in my fight. It’s even stronger.”

Meanwhile, K. Michelle has announced her upcoming television show, in which she will help women remove silicone from their bodies, as reported by BOSSIP.