HS Principal Serenades Graduating Class with Whitney Houston Song (Watch)

Marcus Gause
Principal Marcus Gause sings “I Will Always Love You” to the T. Wingate Andrews High School graduating class.

*A high school principal in High Point, North Carolina is enjoying sudden fame after video of him surprising the graduating class with an acapella rendition of “I Will Always Love You” went viral.

Seniors at T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point appeared to have no idea that their principal, Marcus Gause, was about to break out in song.

The clip begins with Gause near the end of the Dolly Parton classic made famous by Whitney Houston. “And I hope you have all you dream of,” he belted, as students and their guests cheered him on.

The video was filmed by Winston McGregor, a school board member of Guilford County Schools, according to WFMY.

“Of course, there’s a nervousness because nobody sings behind Whitney Houston and greats like Dolly Parton, but the lyrics were what I was trying to portray to my students,” Gause told WTVD. “One of the things that the pandemic has really taught us is that we need more love, that students know that we love and care for them.”

The graduating seniors appreciated their principal’s surprise.

“Mr. Gause singing to us something I will never forget,” Mekhi McRae told WTVD. “He is a big part of why I am who I am today.”

Watch the raw footage below, followed by a news interview with Gause:

EURPublisher01

