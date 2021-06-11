Halle Berry Reacts to Rappers Dropping Her Name in Songs: ‘I Love It’ [VIDEO]

*Halle Berry recently responded to a Twitter user who asked how she felt about being referenced in “damn near every rap song.”

The actress retweeted the user’s post and added the caption “I love it.” Peep the post below.

As noted by Complex, everyone from Kanye West (“New Workout Plan”) to J. Cole (“Higher”) to Kendrick Lamar (“Money Trees”) have mentioned Berry in their songs.

The Hollywood veteran recently shared a clip of her appearance on Hot Ones where she was asked about her favorite artist/rap song in which she is mentioned.

“I think of these references, like my children, in a way,” she responded. “There’s no way I could pick one. I love all these artists. I’m always flattered when any one of them include me, and that they still remember me, or even know who I am. So, to pick one would be like picking my daughter over my son. I love them all.”

Watch the moment below.