Friday, June 11, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Eva Marcille WON’T Take Back Her ‘Nappy Headed’ Comment About Porsha & Kenya

By Fisher Jack
0

Porsha Williams - Eva Marcille (BravoTV)
Porsha Williams – Eva Marcille (BravoTV)

*#EvaMarcille is addressing a controversial moment in her final season of Bravo’s The Real #Housewives of Atlanta.

The model and reality star appeared in seasons 10-12 of the popular Bravo series. During a phone call with star Cynthia Bailey in the 12th season, she referred to Kenya Moore and #PorshaWilliams as “nappy-headed,” sparking colorist accusations against her.

Now, she has defended the term in an interview with Hello Beautiful saying:

“Nappy head is something I say that I have and my daughter also has until we comb it out. I’m a Black woman and it is a colloquialism that we have used. You will not dictate, because your skin is a little darker than mine, what colloquialisms I can or cannot use.”

She went on to point out that she’s from South Central, Los Angeles, and went to HBCU Clark Atlanta University. She said she has two brothers, one who is “dark as cherry wood” and another who is “as light as the sun.”

She added, “We run the gamut. I have two Black parents.”

She went on to call out Porsha Williams, who called Kenya Moore “ashy” during a heated exchange on their debut season (season 5) of RHOA. She said Porsha Williams calling her out for using the term was hypocritical, adding:

“[The criticism] specifically came from Porsha who had a big issue. ‘Why is you saying nappy head?’ And, ‘Bye ashy’ is okay?!”
She concluded,

“You will not dictate my speech as a Black woman…” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: RHOA’s Drew Sidora Claps Back at Kenya Moore’s ‘Cultural Appropriation’ Accusation

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleDianne Durham, First Black National Gymnastics Champion, to Join USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame (Video)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO