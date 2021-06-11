Eva Marcille WON’T Take Back Her ‘Nappy Headed’ Comment About Porsha & Kenya

*#EvaMarcille is addressing a controversial moment in her final season of Bravo’s The Real #Housewives of Atlanta.

The model and reality star appeared in seasons 10-12 of the popular Bravo series. During a phone call with star Cynthia Bailey in the 12th season, she referred to Kenya Moore and #PorshaWilliams as “nappy-headed,” sparking colorist accusations against her.

Now, she has defended the term in an interview with Hello Beautiful saying:

“Nappy head is something I say that I have and my daughter also has until we comb it out. I’m a Black woman and it is a colloquialism that we have used. You will not dictate, because your skin is a little darker than mine, what colloquialisms I can or cannot use.”

She went on to point out that she’s from South Central, Los Angeles, and went to HBCU Clark Atlanta University. She said she has two brothers, one who is “dark as cherry wood” and another who is “as light as the sun.”

She added, “We run the gamut. I have two Black parents.”

She went on to call out Porsha Williams, who called Kenya Moore “ashy” during a heated exchange on their debut season (season 5) of RHOA. She said Porsha Williams calling her out for using the term was hypocritical, adding:

“[The criticism] specifically came from Porsha who had a big issue. ‘Why is you saying nappy head?’ And, ‘Bye ashy’ is okay?!”

She concluded,

"You will not dictate my speech as a Black woman…"

