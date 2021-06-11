Friday, June 11, 2021
Dove Video for Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’ Promotes The CROWN Act (Watch)

Feeling Good music video
*Dove, Verve Records, UMe, and the Nina Simone Charitable Trust have linked up to create what’s being billed as the first official music video for “Feeling Good,” the iconic song by legendary musician and activist Nina Simone.

Released today (June 11), the visual shows multiple generations of Black joy, and self-expression through beauty and hair to raise awareness for The CROWN Act, spearheaded by Dove and the CROWN Coalition. Dove co-founded The CROWN Coalition in 2019 to advocate for the passing of The CROWN Act: legislation which demands protection against race-based hair discrimination in the workplace and in public schools based on hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists, and bantu knots.

“Feeling Good,” hails from Simone’s 1965 album, I Put A Spell On You. This updated version aims to continue Simone’s important legacy by telling a story of Black female empowerment and rejecting imposed expectations. The video, directed by Sarah Lacombe, follows four generations of Black women living their truths, loving each other, celebrating their hair, and feeling good.

Check it out below:

