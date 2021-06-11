Comedian Danny Rouhier Goes Viral with Charles Barkley Impression, NBA Icon Responds [WATCH]

*Comedian Danny Rouhier, who is a co-host with Grant Paulsen on 106.7 The Fan in Washington D.C., has gone viral over a video on Twitter showing his impression of Charles Barkley.

His impersonation of Barkley breaking down the first half of the Nuggets-Blazers game is spot on, and the best part is the way he keeps butchering the names of players.

“That’s part of what makes him so charming, so excellent, so good at what he does,” Rouhier said in a phone interview with The Washington Post. “He happens to be a Hall of Famer, one of the best players to ever live, and he knows basketball inside and out, but he’s also just like us where it’s hard to pronounce a name or two, or recall something. I certainly find that in my own life.”

Rouhier has been doing Barkley impressions for 17 years, and his latest went viral, peep the clips below.

Rouhier’s 39-second video of him impersonating Barkley has been viewed over 1.5 million times. On Saturday, it was featured on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” during which Barkley himself was impressed and he even botched Rouhier’s name.

“That’s pretty good right there,” Barkley said. “Danny Rootier?”

“Rouhier,” host Ernie Johnson corrected him.

This Chuck impression is spot on 😂 (via @funnydanny) pic.twitter.com/J6ToXph1TH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 6, 2021

On Tuesday, TNT invited Rouhier to interview Barkley while doing his impression of the NBA legend.

“How come, when it’s your turn to talk, you put your right hand down on the podium like this and brace yourself like it’s an earthquake?” Rouhier asked Barkley. “Why you do that?”

Watch the moment via the Twitter embed below.

Charles Barkley impersonator @funnydanny got to interview the whole @NBAonTNT crew 🤣pic.twitter.com/l6SmBxCuIi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2021

Speaking of his latest viral clip, the comic said “I was bored and figured I’d throw something up there,” Rouhier told The Washington Post. “I do what I always do: I get into the character, I ad-lib and try to have fun. For whatever reason, this one kind of sparked and a lot of people saw it.”