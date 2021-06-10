Woman Caught Defacing Monument Honoring Lone Black Member of Lewis & Clark Expedition (Watch)

*A monument in an Oregon public park commemorating York, the only Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition, has been vandalized for the second time in three months.

The most recent, which happened Tuesday, was caught on video by a witness who said she came upon a white woman spray-painting the monument’s base. When confronted, the woman said with a shaky voice, “I’ve been prejudiced against Black people and Hispanic people.”

She said she would pay for the damages if asked, then added, “F**k you all!”

She suggested she was upset because the bust of York was installed “to replace a white man with a f**king Black man. That’s not f**king unity.”

Watch a news report about the vandalism below.

As previously reported, the York monument in Portland’s Mount Tabor Park honors the enslaved Black man who is credited with helping explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark traverse the U.S. beginning in 1804. It appeared suddenly in the park, put there in the dead of night by an anonymous artist. The previous statue commemorated a conservative figure who had opposed the right of women to vote. Protesters knocked it down during the racial reckoning uprisings of 2020.