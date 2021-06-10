Thursday, June 10, 2021
Trina and Eve to Face Off in ‘Verzuz’ Battle on June 16

By Ny MaGee
Trina and Eve

*Verzuz confirmed on Wednesday that Trina and Eve will face off later this month. 

The hip-hop icons will battle it out on June 16. We reported earlier that Trina previously revealed she wanted to do a Verzuz battle with Lil’ Kim

“[Lil] Kim is that bitch. Let’s be very clear…When I came into the industry, this is who I looked at, looked up to. This is the lyrics that I recited, this is what made me know that it’s okay to talk that lethal shit…,” she explained during an interview with 103.5 The Beat. 

“Therefore, I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary, and she got mad records.”

READ MORE: Trina Says She's Ready to Face Off with Lil Kim in Verzuz Battle

 

I[t] won’t even feel like a competition because it’s a family thing,” Trina continued. “I’m probably gonna be so much more engaged in her records than anything cuz it’ll go back to when I first heard her, so I’ll be in my vibe, like fanned out…That’s just what I would say. That’s just my little opinion, but nobody reached out.”

Trina and Lil Kim have long been friends but were briefly estranged until each suffered a personal tragedy that brought them back together. Kim discussed this in an interview with Nick Cannon, recalling how they reunited after Trina’s mom died and Kim’s father passed. 

“Her and I used to be really really close before we were kinda estranged. Her and I feel like her mom and my dad brought us back together. It’s crazy,” Kim explained. 

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live last March between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole to name a few. 

Meanwhile, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy will go hit for hit on Saturday, June 26.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

