Tennessee Mother Charged After Shooting at SUV with Children Inside During Road Rage Incident [VIDEO]

*A Tennessee mom has been arrested after opening fire on an SUV carrying six people, while her own two-year-old daughter was riding along with her.

As reported by Too Fab, Shanyka K. Fouche, 22, was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon — shooting from a motor vehicle resulting in injury, two counts of armed criminal action, attempted assault, and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child following the alleged road rage incident in Missouri Friday afternoon.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, the shooting happened Friday on Interstate 55 after Fouche, who was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by another woman, got involved in an altercation with a Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 31-year-old woman and occupied by another man and four children. Fouche was accompanied by her 2-year-old child.

As the Fusion passed the Pathfinder, police claim Fouche fired three shots from a handgun, with one of the bullets going through a door and striking the man in the hip.

The Fusion fled the scene while the driver of the Pathfinder managed to pull over and call 911. The man was treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

The police ultimately caught up with the Fusion hours later, the AP reported. Officers found a gun in the car during their search of the vehicle and arrested both women.

Fouche reportedly admitted to shooting at the car. She is being held without bail at the Jefferson County jail, according to the report.

It is unclear if the second woman will also face charges.