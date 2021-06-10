Thursday, June 10, 2021
TEASER: Kardashians Grilled On Their 20 Seasons of ‘KUWTK’ in Reunion Show (Watch)

Kardashians Grilled On Their 20 Seasons of ‘KUWTK’ in Reunion Show

*All kinds of dirty laundry was aired out on the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion, per a teaser that was just released.

Kourtney Kardashian admits she would “probably” have stayed with Scott Disick if they didn’t have to air their relationship on the show.

This answer shocked Kim, who said, “Really!?’ with Kourtney quick to add, ‘I think the substance abuse was the real breaker.”

Scott then acknowledged his shortcomings, saying “I was pretty irresponsible.”

Kourtney and Scott appear on the two-part reunion alongside her mother Kris and sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, airing June 17 at 8 p.m. on E!.

Khloe was asked about her on-off relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

“When Tristan first cheated on you, how did you know it would be done again?” Andy asked her.

Among the other topics of discussion was Kris Jenner’s relationship with her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner.

“Kris, have you forgiven Caitlyn for how she treated you?” Andy asked the momager.

Another moment from the teaser showed how Kris Jenner offered to intervene after Kim encountered some troubles.

“What people don’t know is you said to me, “I’m going to put you in a car, no one will find you, just leave,”‘ Kim said, to which Kris recalled: “And I’ll take care of it.”

The series finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs Thursday, June 10 at 8pm ET/PT on E!. The reunion Part 1 airs on Thursday, June 17 at 8:00pm ET/PT, with Part 2 airing Sunday, June 20 at 9:00pm ET/PT.

Watch the teaser below:

