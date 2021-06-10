Suited-Up Migos Performs New Single ‘Avalanche’ on ‘The Tonight Show’ (Watch)

*Looking casket sharp, Migos debuted their new song “Avalanche” during a virtual visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.

The track, which channels the Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” is off their new album “Culture III,” released today (June 11).

In honor of the song’s inspiration, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff all donned Temptations-like black suits and hats for the performance, which was recorded remotely in an undisclosed studio and featured a full live band.

Watch below: