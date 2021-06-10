Thursday, June 10, 2021
HomeNews
News

Morgan Freeman Donates $1M to Launch Legal Studies Center on Policing at University of Mississippi

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Morgan Freeman and University of Mississippi Professor Linda Keena donated $1 million to the school to launch a legal studies center that focuses on policing.

The donation was inspired by the slew of violent police encounters involving unarmed Black Americans.

“Look at the past year in our country – that sums it up,” the Hollywood veteran said. “It’s time we are equipping police officers with training and ensuring ‘law enforcement’ is not defined only as a gun and a stick. Policing should be about that phrase ‘To Serve’ found on most law enforcement vehicles.”

The new Center for Evidence-Based Policing and Reform aims to “build relationships and share data with policing agencies as well as use the data to enhance the preparation of students in criminal justice,” according to a news release from the school. It will be “the only one of its kind at a Mississippi university and one of a few in the nation.”

READ MORE: Morgan Freeman Sayeth: ‘Get the Vaccine. …Please.’

“It’s time we are equipping police officers with training and ensuring ‘law enforcement’ is not defined only as a gun and a stick,” Freeman said in the news release. “Policing should be about that phrase ‘To Serve’ found on most law enforcement vehicles.”

Keena, an associate professor of criminal justice, hopes communities are motivated to take the necessary steps for “transformative and sustainable change” regarding policing and safety.

“The goal should be to give officers as many tools as possible to do their jobs more effectively,” said Keena. “Our faculty will address critical issues inherently interwoven in the current and historic landscape of policing such as race, class, bias and lack of compassion.”

The center will be located inside the university’s school of applied sciences. The project is pending approval by the state’s Institutions of Higher Education, according to the report. 

Previous articleFox Sports’ Chris Broussard Says Politics the Reason for LeBron James Hate in ‘Red States’ [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO