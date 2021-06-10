Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Gammy Steam Their Vaginas on Red Table Talk [VIDEO]

*Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and Jada’s mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris had their vaginas steamed on the latest episode of their “Red Table Talk” show.

During the segment, the trio discussed the benefits of the spa treatment.

“You know, steaming is an ancient practice that originated in Asia and Africa and it was originally used to cleanse yourself after you finish menstruating…,” Jada said, as reported by Love B. Scott. “I’ve read somewhere that vaginal steams are like an aphrodisiac.”

“They say there’s lots of health benefits, but for me, I just feel like spending time with your vagina in a way that, like, just to show it appreciation and care (sic).”

Jada’s longtime “healer” Queen Afua chimed in and asked the hosts, “If your vagina could speak, what would she say?”

Jada replied, “If you can listen to all these little rap artists talk [about] and abuse the vagina, you sure as hell can watch women give it honor and praise.”

In a 2018 episode, the actress revealed she had three vaginal rejuvenation procedures.

“I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding,” she claimed. “I’m talking about the outside. It looks like a little beautiful peach.”

