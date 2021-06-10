Thursday, June 10, 2021
Fashion Designer Rashad ‘Dahsar’ Calhoun Gives Teens Celebrity Treatment for Prom / Pics

By IvanThomas
*Rashad “Dahsar” Calhoun, celebrity stylist, fashion designer and owner of Dahsar by Rashad has been creating innovative clothing items since touching his first sewing machine at age 14.

Now, twenty Years later, he’s one of the hottest rising designers in the industry. He has styled countless Hollywood celebrities, appeared on billboards in Times Square, and his work has been featured at New York Fashion Week and even the Grammys.

However, aside from having his threads showcased under the bright lights, the Chester, PA native has another passion; giving teenagers a one-of-a-kind experience for one of the biggest moments in their young lives – the prom. After all, due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, many teens were left devastated in 2020 as proms nationwide were cancelled. This year, Dahsar came to the rescue, styling dozens of young women and men in bold, innovative and absolutely stunning dresses and tuxedos that are sounding alarms across the country and grabbing the attention of the fashion world in the process. The craze has led to him being referred to as the “King of Prom,” and rightfully so.

One quick glance at his Instagram and Facebook accounts will reveal posts inundated with videos and photos of prom couples flaunting their customized Dahsar garments with pride before large crowds of family and friends.

“This has been an amazing year. I designed 58 outfits this prom season and all of my clients were very excited and very appreciative. I like to get my team out to capture the moments while couples are preparing to go to prom and witness the energy and excitement,” Dahsar said. “It is all about making them feel special, like superstars, and creating those lasting memories that will be with them for the rest of their lives.”

The Dahsar name is making so much noise at the moment, that requests are already coming in for as far ahead as 2023. While it may seem overwhelming to some, it is not for the married father of two, who has experienced much more difficult things than making clothes. With his hometown maintaining its reputation as a rough working class town, gun violence and the loss of loved ones and acquaintances is something he is all too familiar with. Fashion and art is what allowed him to channel his emotions into something productive and positive. With that said, he is ready for all comers.

“This is what I do, I was made for this,” he said. “I feel like I have been underrated for quite some time now and I am finally starting to get the recognition I deserve. The work I can do with my hands is opening so many doors and I can’t wait to see where they take me next.”

To keep up with Dahsar and the latest news and updates regarding his career, follow him on Instagram at @officiallydahsar.

