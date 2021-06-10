Brown Family Attorneys Release Statement on Andrew Brown Jr. New Autopsy Results

*ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. –– Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers, Harry Daniels, and Chantel Cherry-Lassiter have released the following statement in response to the release of autopsy findings in the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Deputies shot Brown in the back of the head as he drove away from them while they were attempting to execute a search warrant. Few details and limited bodycam footage have been released to the family. Seven Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies were put on leave following Brown’s death.

Attorneys for the family have released the following statement:

“The autopsy results prove what we’ve always known to be true: Pasquotank County deputies executed Andrew Brown Jr. with a kill shot to the back of the head. The false narrative that DA Womble has attempted to weave is completely discredited by this autopsy report.

“While we are not surprised by the findings, we are both astounded and disgusted that the authorities in this case didn’t even have the decency to share these results with the family – we were alerted of their release by the media. Every single opportunity DA Womble has had to do the right thing, he’s taken the route of cowardice and deceit. Shame on him.

“Despite law enforcement’s and the district attorney’s best efforts to hide the facts in this case, and paint Andrew as a villain, we are confident that the truth will be revealed and justice will prevail. We will continue to demand release of video footage from the day Andrew was killed, and we won’t stop fighting for transparency and accountability from law enforcement and the district attorney. From what we’ve seen thus far from both parties, we have a long way to go.”

source: Ben Crump Law