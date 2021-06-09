VIDEO: This Mom’s Quick Lesson On Bullying Went Viral

*Life coach Diosa Chiqui went viral last week for the way she taught her two daughters about the lasting effects of bullying.

The TikTok video begins with Chiqui holding up a sheet of paper in front of her daughters Alayn and Neelia. “Say mean things to this paper,” she tells them in the video, posted on April 15.

“You’re ugly,” says one of her daughters. “You don’t have no friends,” says the other. “You’re fat!” continues the first. “That’s why your mom doesn’t love you,” and “You smell like dog food!” were other insults they chose to hurl at the paper.

With each insult, Chiqui crumpled the paper a little more, until it was in a ball. She then asked them to apologize to the paper. When both girls said, “I’m sorry,” Chiqui unraveled the paper and held up the wrinkled sheet.

“Is it fixed?” she asked her children.

When they responded, “No,” she then told them, “This is why you don’t bully.”

The video quickly amassed 2.8 million likes on TikTok.

Watch below: