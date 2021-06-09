*Monday, June 7, 2021 the Regal LA Live dazzled with a black carpet premiere of Hidden Empire’s new film “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2.”

Premiere attendees included:

Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval, Tyrin Turner, Gary Owen, Danny Trejo, Ha Ha Davis. Special Guests Courtney Nichole, TMG FRE$H, Keenan Allen, Rocc Star, Krizz Kaliko, Miles Brown, Matt Barnes, Luenell Campbell, Willie D, Page Kennedy, DJ Battlecat, Keith Jefferson, Problem, 2 Short, 5 Mics, Babyface, Baron Davis, China Anne McClain, Deon Cole, E-40, EARTHQUAKE, Iddo Goldberg, Johann Tate, Kway Rogers, Ruby Modine, T.I., Tha Eastsidaz, TINY, Terrence J, Writer/Director Deon Taylor, Producer Roxanne Avent Taylor

Movie Synopsis:

*Carl Black (Mike Epps) is about to face off with the neighbor from hell (Katt Williams) in The House Next Door. Carl has only ever wanted the best for his family, but after surviving the events that led to his (not-so-)bestselling book, he’s moving everyone to his childhood home, where’s he’ll contend not only with his wife Lorene (Zulay Henao) and kids Allie (Bresha Webb) and Carl Jr. (Alex Henderson) but everyone who drives him crazy: Cronut (Lil Duval), Freezee (Andrew Bachelor), Rico (Tyrin Turner), and an entire neighborhood of characters who seem to attract strange activity after dark. And nothing could be more freaky than his new neighbor Dr. Mamuwalde (Williams), who may or may not be a vampire. From co-writer/director Deon Taylor (Fatale, The Intruder), as the Meet the Blacks universe expands, it will be up to Carl to figure out what his neighbor is up to in the middle of the night before it’s too late for him and his family.

Premiere Photos: