Logan Paul Slams Theory That Floyd Mayweather Held Him Up After Knockout [WATCH]

*Logan Paul has responded to the theory that Floyd Mayweather Jr. held him up after knocking him out during their exhibition fight on Sunday night.

Fans debated across social media that Mayweather knocked Paul out at one point and held him up to keep the fight going. Paul has slammed this spin.

After seeing the clip go viral, Paul issued a response on his Instagram story Monday.

“I’m seeing this narrative going around that there’s one part of the fight where Floyd punched me and I kind of leaned on him a little bit and it looks like I kind of went limp,” he said. “People are trying to spin it and say that he knocked me out and caught me and kept me up to keep the fight going to the eighth round. Shut the f— up. Just shut the f— up. Stop trying to discredit what happened last night.”

Watch the Twitter clip below and let us know in the comments if you think Mayweather held Logan up after knocking him out.

READ MORE: Did Floyd Mayweather Accidentally Knock Out Logan Paul, But Kept Him Upright to Extend the Fight? (Watch)

Floyd accidentally knocked him out and held him up to keep the show going lol pic.twitter.com/FQYN1LQX11 — Teej 🚀🚀 (@StockzNCrypto) June 7, 2021

“Make no mistake, he got a lot of good punches in. I got f—ed up (with) a couple of shots,” Paul added. “I didn’t know my face could make that shape. But I never rocked, never blacked out, never got knocked out. He didn’t hold me up. He tried to take me out and he couldn’t.”

We previously reported, Mayweather landed the majority of a combined 73 punches thrown. Once Paul realized that Mayweather was too quick for him to land a punch, his strategy shifted to tying Mayweather up for the eight rounds. Peep some highlights via the YouTube clip below.