Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Logan Paul Slams Theory That Floyd Mayweather Held Him Up After Knockout [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul squared off in an eight-round exhibition bout, June 6, 2021

*Logan Paul has responded to the theory that Floyd Mayweather Jr. held him up after knocking him out during their exhibition fight on Sunday night. 

Fans debated across social media that Mayweather knocked Paul out at one point and held him up to keep the fight going. Paul has slammed this spin. 

After seeing the clip go viral, Paul issued a response on his Instagram story Monday.

“I’m seeing this narrative going around that there’s one part of the fight where Floyd punched me and I kind of leaned on him a little bit and it looks like I kind of went limp,” he said. “People are trying to spin it and say that he knocked me out and caught me and kept me up to keep the fight going to the eighth round. Shut the f— up. Just shut the f— up. Stop trying to discredit what happened last night.”

Watch the Twitter clip below and let us know in the comments if you think Mayweather held Logan up after knocking him out.

“Make no mistake, he got a lot of good punches in. I got f—ed up (with) a couple of shots,” Paul added. “I didn’t know my face could make that shape. But I never rocked, never blacked out, never got knocked out. He didn’t hold me up. He tried to take me out and he couldn’t.”

We previously reported, Mayweather landed the majority of a combined 73 punches thrown. Once Paul realized that Mayweather was too quick for him to land a punch, his strategy shifted to tying Mayweather up for the eight rounds. Peep some highlights via the YouTube clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

