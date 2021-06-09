Kanye West Spotted in France W/ Bradley Cooper’s Baby Mama (Supermodel Irina Shayk)

*Did Kanye West really move on from Kim Kardashian with supermodel Irina Shayk?

The Good Life rapper was seen with Irina Shayk in Provence, France as he celebrated his 44th birthday yesterday (June 9th).

They were spotted smiling and walking together near a luxury boutique hotel (in France) with friends. They were also alone in some moments, appearing to look like a couple, according to a TMZ report.

Rumors that they’re dating started last month.

A tipster wrote in to DeuxMoi and said,

“Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama.”

The gossip site replied back and alluded that the pair aren’t officially a couple but there’s still something going on between them.

The site has confirmed reports that they’re together, but it’s not clear how serious they are. Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

READ THIS STORY ON EURWEB: Teyana Taylor Makes History as First Black Woman to Top Maxim’s Hot 100 List