Chicago PD Investigating Viral Video Of Women Twerking On Moving Police SUV (Watch)

*Chicago police are investigating after video of three women twerking atop a moving Chicago police SUV went viral over the weekend.

The clip showed the squad vehicle inching through a crowd of people on the street as three women climbed onto the hood and roof. They then began twerking to the screams and delight of the crowd gathered around. The video showed one woman on her hands and knees on the hood with her rear facing the windshield while another stood on the hood directly in front of the windshield, bent over and holding onto the roof. A third woman was doing her thing while on her hands and knees on the roof.

In the video, the officer in the passenger seat reaches a hand out of the window and made what appeared to be gesture that indicated the women should get off of the vehicle. But the vehicle kept moving with the three women riding on it.

Sources said the officers in the SUV said the women had asked to dance beside the police vehicle and take pictures, but had not been granted permission to get onto the vehicle. Chicago police said the incident was under investigation.

