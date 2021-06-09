Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Bean Now Black Social Media App Launches Beanstalk

By Billie Jordan Sushine
Darren Walker, CEO of Bean
*BEAN Now, the social networking app created to fix the historical economic disadvantages in Black communities around the world has launched a feature that everyone is raving about; it’s called the “Beanstalk,” where beans talk. This new, exciting feature allows users to create “pods” on the Beanstalk to have live audio conversations about various topics with friends, family, and colleagues. The best part is that it’s launching on a platform that is owned by our community.

Darren Walker, CEO of Bean says, “We have 3 C’s that are the core values of Bean – Community, Communication, and Commerce. It is impossible to build a healthy community without owning the mediums through which we communicate. We don’t have to go to Clubhouse or Twitter Space. We can host these talks and share our content on a platform that is majority-owned by our community and was created for the financial empowerment of our community.”

BEAN Now enables users to swipe to connect with local Black-owned businesses, network with entrepreneurs and professionals, and gain useful tools to start new businesses. Businesses and entrepreneurs benefit from increased revenues and profits. While many social media apps allow users to connect with like-minded people with common interests, BEAN is the first app designed specifically to meet the economic needs of the black community around the world.

Darren says he was inspired to create BEAN after reading an alarming statistic that African-Americans lag behind other racial groups in terms of upward economic mobility despite having the 16th largest buying power globally. As a Louisiana native and the youngest of six children, Walker understood firsthand the challenges that many in his community face to gain access to networking opportunities that lead to advancement. BEAN’s purpose is to create a digital infrastructure that allows users to easily support Black-owned businesses. In addition, BEAN educates budding entrepreneurs and encourages young people to launch their own businesses.

“There is a growing desire to support Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs within the community, but without a digital platform, it is difficult to know how you can support and easily identify those businesses. BEAN Now provides a safe, trusted platform that will bridge that gap, while creating new opportunities for users,” says Darren.

BEAN Now offers a free membership as well as premium memberships, which unlocks a number of exclusive offers. To learn more, visit www.iambean.com and download the app in the iTunes and Google Play stores.
Darren Walker – valexwalker@gmail.com

Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

