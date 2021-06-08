Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Want to Know What it Takes to WIN ‘AGT? – Brandon Leake Spills the Tea! (EURexclusive)

By Linda Antwi
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, Brandon Leake
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Live Finale” Episode 1524 — Pictured: Brandon Leake — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

*New talent is ready to show you what they’ve got on NBCs “America’s Got Talent(AGT)! EUR sat down with season 15 winner, Brandon Leake to talk about his journey, talent and advice for season sixteens new contestants. Leake won last season with his spoken word genius.

Leake decided in his sophomore year of college he was not going to play basketball anymore because he felt like, “God was calling him to do something else,” so he started an artist collective that performed regular open mics – from there, he kept chasing his dreams.

He originally tried out for AGT in 2017 and didn’t make the show. Then, he continued to work on his craft and returned in 2019 to audition again.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Resurfaced Clip of Whitney Houston Revealing Robert De Niro Tried to Shoot His Shot [WATCH]

Leake said, “it was the mentality about how he chases after his art” that changed. “When you love something, you do it. But, when you respect something, you practice it, you hone your skills in it, you perfect it,” Leake said.

That made all the difference in how he auditioned, how he performed and how he ended up the last person standing…winning the ultimate AGT title and the prize.

America's Got Talent
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Live Finale” Episode 1524 — Pictured: (l-r) Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Brandon Leake, Terry Crews, Heidi Klum — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

Leake has built lifelong friendships with his experience on AGT and his words of wisdom for new recruits is “be you!”

He went on to say, “people get invested into your art, not just because you are a good artist, but because you are a good person.

A lot of people will cheer you on, vote for you and support you, because they want YOU to win.

So, when you go up there and be yourself, then you don’t have to front, you don’t have to fake it and it’s so much more beautiful that way.”

America's Got Talent, Brandon Leake
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Live Finale” Episode 1524 — Pictured: Brandon Leake — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

Leake is currently directing a short film, he wrote, titled “Complexity,” he’s getting into television, will be part of the Las Vegas AGT tour and has a poetry workshop coming up.

The new season of America’s Got Talent is streaming NOW! Make sure to check out AGT Tuesdays, 8/7c on NBC.

Linda Antwi

