Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Uber Eats Driver Breaks Down in Tears After $1.19 Tip: ‘How Am I Supposed to Survive?’

uber eats driver breaks down
Uber Eats driver’s $1.19 tip led to emotional breakdown – TikTok user deliveryguy100

*A delivery driver for Uber Eats shared his emotional breakdown on TikTok after driving for over an hour and being tipped only $1.19.

In the video, user deliveryguy100 says he wishes people knew what it was like to deliver for Uber Eats and similar apps. Seated in his car with a face mask hanging on his ear, he breaks down in tears.

“I just spent an hour driving around for $1.19 tip,” he says, dabbing at wet eyes. “Would it hurt y’all to tip us? Throw us $5?”

He says Uber Eats, meanwhile, only paid him $2 to make the delivery.

“That’s not even enough to cover gas!” he exclaims.

Watch below:

@deliveryguy100#helpme #ubereatsdriver #traction #positiveforce

♬ original sound – Smithson Michael

