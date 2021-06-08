Uber Eats Driver Breaks Down in Tears After $1.19 Tip: ‘How Am I Supposed to Survive?’

*A delivery driver for Uber Eats shared his emotional breakdown on TikTok after driving for over an hour and being tipped only $1.19.

In the video, user deliveryguy100 says he wishes people knew what it was like to deliver for Uber Eats and similar apps. Seated in his car with a face mask hanging on his ear, he breaks down in tears.

“I just spent an hour driving around for $1.19 tip,” he says, dabbing at wet eyes. “Would it hurt y’all to tip us? Throw us $5?”

He says Uber Eats, meanwhile, only paid him $2 to make the delivery.

“That’s not even enough to cover gas!” he exclaims.

