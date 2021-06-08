Tom Hiddleston: What To Expect In New ‘Loki’ Series



*The god of mischief is making waves with the upcoming release of Disney Plus‘ new series, “Loki!“

The six episode series, based on Thor’s brother, is not a prequel, but more of a variant of the character’s history. EUR sat down with some of the stars and not only are we excited – after screening the first two episodes – but social media is buzzing ahead of Wednesdays premiere.

First introduced to us in 2011, Loki is the son of King Laufey of the Frost Giants, who abandoned him as a baby. Fortunately for Loki, Asgardian King Odin found him and adopted him – he was then raised as an Asgardian prince along with Odin’s biological son Thor (played by Tom Hiddleston). For over a decade, Loki has been jealous of Thor, so he plots to usurp the Asgardian throne and learns of his true heritage along the way. He ends up killing King Laufey, then battles Thor before falling into a wormhole. The whole eventually has him stealing the Tesseract, also known as the “Space Stone” in Avengers: Endgame, which ultimately creates a branched reality, which is where the series starts off.

Loki is being forced to work with the Time Variance Authority to help restore the main timeline he, in essence, broke when he fled with the Space Stone. But, there are multiple, multiple twists.

Tom Hiddleston sat down with us and said, “the last thing Loki understood was he was surrounded by a bunch of Avengers and had nowhere to run.” Where he goes from there – is revealed in the first few episodes. These new shows have so many golden nuggets and twists and turns, that even just watching the trailer, you’ll notice how everything has a meaning and a link to the story.

Loki’s devious wit and charm are apparent in the first episodes and we as viewers are taken on a journey filled with questions. Do we trust Loki? Is this Loki a person that can be believed, since we’ve seen him betray friends and family multiple times over the years.

Viewers are in for an amazing ride, with Hiddleston at the helm of the journey. You’ll be sitting at the edge of your seat while Marvel Studios and Disney Plus stimulate all the joy you can feel!

The series is a brilliant mix of the Marvel Universe we know, humor, mystery and the extraordinary talents of Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero in as-of-now unknown roles.

Disney+ will premiere the first of its six episodes of “Loki” on June 9th.