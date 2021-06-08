Teyana Taylor Makes History as First Black Woman to Top Maxim’s Hot 100 List

*Teyana Taylor has made history as the first Black woman to top Maxim’s Hot 100 list.

On Monday, the model and singer shared a few photos from the publication’s July/August cover shoot, writing, “Somebody pinch me!!!!”

The 30-year-old mother and wife to NBA star Iman Shumpert said “Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Living up to [the] name and title of this shoot wholeheartedly made me nervous.”

Taylor added, “As an entrepreneur, wife, a busy mother of two & working behind the lens in my director bag I tend to hide behind my sweats & vintage tees, My “Spike Tey” glasses, and whatever hairstyle I’ve mustered up that day,” she said. “So as you can see I don’t have much time to be and feel sexy. This particular day was dope because it made me see another side of myself.”

Check out some of the images from her photoshoot below.

READ MORE: Lil Kim Wants Teyana Taylor to Play Her in Potential Biopic

Congratulations to @TEYANATAYLOR being the First Black Woman to grace the cover & be listed as #1 on Maxim’s Sexist Women! pic.twitter.com/XMJ1yAdIlc — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 7, 2021

“As confused as I was my heart also melted,” Taylor explained.

“I say all of this to say in the true words of Audrey Hepburn… ‘The beauty of a woman is not in facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years.’ Embrace and love yourselves for who & what you are because only the purest heart shines through,” Taylor concluded her post.

Check out her Maxim cover below.