‘Rogue Hostage’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Confession Time’ [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip from the upcoming action thriller “Rogue Hostage,” starring Tyrese Gibson, John Malkovich, Michael Jai White, Christopher Backus, Luna Lauren Velez, and Holly Taylor.

Per press release, the film centers on single father and former Marine Kyle Snowden (Gibson) who must save his daughter and other hostages from a dangerous criminal who has trapped them inside a neighborhood store owned by Kyle’s polarizing stepfather, Congressman Sam Nelson (Malkovich).

Peep the clip below and check out “Rogue Hostage” when it arrives Friday, June 11 in select theaters, on Digital, and On Demand.

