Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Natalia Bryant Graduates High School, Accepted Into USC

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, has graduated from Sage Hill High School of Newport Coast, California and now she’s preparing for the next chapter in her life: college. 

As reported by Black Enterprise, an outdoor graduation ceremony was held to celebrate the Class of 2021. Natalia’s mother, Vanessa Bryant, captured video footage and shared pictures on Instagram. The proud mother of four wrote, “Congratulations Natalia! We will ALL be with you every step of the way.” Peep the post below.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Meanwhile, back in March, Vanessa announced on Instagram that her 18-year-old daughter was accepted into the University of Southern California (USC). 

“I got in!” Natalia, wearing a USC sweatshirt, yells in the clip her mother shared on social media. Vanessa wrote: “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!”

She continued: “Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!”

Vanessa also noted that Natalia was accepted to Loyola Marymount University, the University of California, Irvine, and NYU.

“So cute. NYU is one of her top schools..@nataliabryant chose not to apply [early decision] to her top five schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever,” Vanessa wrote on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

