Megan Thee Stallion Drops Teaser for Comeback Single ‘Thot Sh*t’ [WATCH]

*Megan Thee Stallion has been on a brief break from social media but returned on Monday to tease the upcoming release of her new single, “Thot Sh*t,” which arrives Friday, June 11.
Per Uproxx, the rapper spent the last two months on a social media hiatus, calling it a “period of regeneration.” In a tweet announcing the break, she wrote “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next. ….In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain,” the post read.
The GRAMMY winner is now ready to drop her first single of 2021. She took to Instagram to tease the return of her alter ego, Tina Snow, captioning a snippet of her new music video “IM BACK HOTTIES,” Meg wrote, adding “ADDRESS ME AS MS SNOW.”
“Thot Sh*t” appears to be the official anthem for Hot Girl Summer 2021. Peep the teaser clip above and check out the artwork announcing the single below.
On Monday, Megan also kicked off hoe season with a sexy swimsuit photoshoot. She shared a series of stunning swimsuit photos of herself rocking a blue bikini on IG.
“Hot Girl Summer 😛🔥,” she captioned the pics, showing off her makeup-free complexion and natural curls. Check out the sexy photos below.
