Tuesday, June 8, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Teaser for Comeback Single ‘Thot Sh*t’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

MeganTheeStallion2019MTVVideoMusicAwards4pi_wXPEwcPl

*Megan Thee Stallion has been on a brief break from social media but returned on Monday to tease the upcoming release of her new single, “Thot Sh*t,” which arrives Friday, June 11.

Per Uproxx, the rapper spent the last two months on a social media hiatus, calling it a “period of regeneration.” In a tweet announcing the break, she wrote  “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next. ….In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain,” the post read.

READ MORE: Eddie Murphy tells Tamron Hall the LAST Person He’ll do Music with is Megan Thee Stallion / WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

The GRAMMY winner is now ready to drop her first single of 2021. She took to Instagram to tease the return of her alter ego, Tina Snow, captioning a snippet of her new music video “IM BACK HOTTIES,” Meg wrote, adding “ADDRESS ME AS MS SNOW.”

“Thot Sh*t” appears to be the official anthem for Hot Girl Summer 2021. Peep the teaser clip above and check out the artwork announcing the single below. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

On Monday, Megan also kicked off hoe season with a sexy swimsuit photoshoot. She shared a series of stunning swimsuit photos of herself rocking a blue bikini on IG. 

“Hot Girl Summer 😛🔥,” she captioned the pics, showing off her makeup-free complexion and natural curls. Check out the sexy photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Previous articleBrian Williams Plays Full ‘Jan 6’ Ad that Fox News Rejected Despite $185K Ad Buy (Here It Is)
Next articleTina Lawson Slams Theory That Jay-Z Touches Beyonce’s Legs to Ease Her Anxiety
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO