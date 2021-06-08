Kim Kardashian Admits She Feels Like a ‘Failure’ Over Breakdown of Marriage to Kanye West [VIDEO]

*Kim Kardashian says she feels like a “failure” after her third marriage to Kanye West turned out to not have the happily-ever-after ending she had hoped for.

Kim and Kanye announced they were calling it quits in February. According to the legal docs obtained by PEOPLE, West is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May. The hip-hop star also wants spousal support for either person to be terminated. Sources tell HollywoodLife that Ye was slow to respond to the filing because he wanted to fix the marriage.

“Kanye took his time because he was holding out hope that he could fix things,” a source close to the rapper revealed. “Clearly that’s not happening, and he’s finally accepted it. His inner circle urged him to hire a good lawyer and settle this once and for all and thankfully he finally listened to reason.”

West and Kardashian started dating in 2012 and tied the knot on May 24, 2014. In response to Kim’s divorce filing earlier this year, West listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce.

Kim opens up about the breakdown of her marriage in the new season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” In a recent episode, Khloe Kardashian shares how her famous sister is cracking under the strain of her breakup with West.

“Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it’s tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger. And, you know, sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through,” Khloé said in her confessional.

At the time of filming, Kim and Kanye were still together. When Khloe asks Kim, “How are you and Kanye doing?,” Kim responds: “There’s no fighting, like, now it’s all calm so I just roll with it,” she said.

“Kim is dealing with so much right now, and it’s tough because before we left, her and Kanye had this big fight,” Khloé says in confessional. But when the conversation turns to the aftermath of Kim and Ye’s fight, the KKW Beauty mogul cries about what went down.

“I honestly can’t do this anymore,” she said through tears. “Why am I still in this like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job …”

She continued, “I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything.”

“I feel like a f—— failure, that it’s like, a third f—— marriage,” Kim added. “Yeah I feel like a f—— loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.”

“Kim is one of the most incredible human beings, literally ever, and she tries to protect their union at all costs, but it’s hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders and I just want her to take care of herself too,” Khloé said in her confessional.

“You can always talk to me about whatever,” she told Kim.

“There’s honestly nothing to talk about,” Kim said. “I mean, I won’t live with the fighting and stuff, like, if it was constant.”

Watch the moment via the clip above.

In January, one insider told PEOPLE that West and Kardashian “ are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family,” the source said. “And Kim is okay with it.” Another insider told the publication, “Kim plans on staying at the Hidden Hills house with the kids. This is their home and Kim doesn’t want to move right now at least,” the source said.

“They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better. Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy,” the source added. “He doesn’t want to fight with Kim about anything.”