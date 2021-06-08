Candiace Dillard Says ‘Light-Skinned Privilege’ is Reason Why RHOP Fans Don’t Criticize Ashley Darby

*The newest season of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is set to air on July 11 but in the meantime, Candiace Dillard-Bassett has shared her belief that fans of the show don’t criticize fellow castmate Ashely Darby because she’s light-skinned.

As reported by MadameNoire, it all started June 6 when Instagram’s @alltruetea posted a video recap of some of RHOP’s wildest arguments. IG user @1classyladydc commented underneath the post, “This reel shows how reckless Ashley’s mouth has been and still is. Yet Candiace was the villain and ganged up on by so many fans. It’s crazy how Ashley was in my opinion worse but people want to ignore that. I wonder why????🤔 ”

Dillard replied to the comment, claiming she receives more backlash from viewers than Ashley due to colorism. She wrote, “Because she’s light-skinned. There. It was said. I said it. Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.”

Watch the highlight reel that kicked off the conversation below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M&M (@alltruetea)

Several users weighed in under the comments of @alltruetea’s repost, with many agreeing with Candiace. One wrote, “Candiace is not lying 🤷🏾‍♀️. Ashley has been a tyrant since season one! The only reason why Ashley slowed down season four and season five is because of all the mess with Michael and his sexual harassment allegations. Ashley will say some very hurtful and mean things to people on that cast.”

RHOP Season 6 kicks off with a 75-minute premiere episode on Sunday, July 11 at 8/7c.

Want the trailer for the new season below. Want more RHOP? Catch up on the Bravo app.