Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Candiace Dillard Says ‘Light-Skinned Privilege’ is Reason Why RHOP Fans Don’t Criticize Ashley Darby

By Ny MaGee
Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Ashely Darby

*The newest season of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is set to air on July 11 but in the meantime, Candiace Dillard-Bassett has shared her belief that fans of the show don’t criticize fellow castmate Ashely Darby because she’s light-skinned.

As reported by MadameNoire, it all started June 6 when Instagram’s @alltruetea posted a video recap of some of RHOP’s wildest arguments. IG user @1classyladydc commented underneath the post, “This reel shows how reckless Ashley’s mouth has been and still is. Yet Candiace was the villain and ganged up on by so many fans. It’s crazy how Ashley was in my opinion worse but people want to ignore that. I wonder why????🤔 ”

Dillard replied to the comment, claiming she receives more backlash from viewers than Ashley due to colorism. She wrote, “Because she’s light-skinned. There. It was said. I said it. Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.”

Watch the highlight reel that kicked off the conversation below.

READ MORE: ‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby: Husband Charged with Sexually Harassing Bravo Cameraman

 

Several users weighed in under the comments of @alltruetea’s repost, with many agreeing with Candiace. One wrote, “Candiace is not lying 🤷🏾‍♀️. Ashley has been a tyrant since season one! The only reason why Ashley slowed down season four and season five is because of all the mess with Michael and his sexual harassment allegations. Ashley will say some very hurtful and mean things to people on that cast.”

Do you think Candiace has a point? Sound off in the comments. 

RHOP Season 6 kicks off with a 75-minute premiere episode on Sunday, July 11 at 8/7c.

Want the trailer for the new season below. Want more RHOP? Catch up on the Bravo app.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

