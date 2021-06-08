Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Black Stories to be Celebrated at 2021 Tribeca Film Festival Starting June 9 / WATCH

By Marie Moore
0

NO SUDDEN MOVE
(L-r) Benicio del Toro as Ronald Russo and Don Cheadle as Curt Goynes in NO SUDDEN MOVE Photo: Claudette Barius

*The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival (TFF) runs June 9-20th. It kicks off with “In the Heights” as its opening movie. The TFF will close with the world premiere of an untitled Dave Chappelle-produced documentary exploring the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement last summer through the lens of a small Ohio community.

This year, the TFF will celebrate the diverse artistry and richness of Black stories and storytellers. In partnership with Lena Waithe, a program was put together that amplifies Black voices through new shorts. Highlights of the Juneteenth-inspired lineup include:

The Black Filmmaker Foundation Panel: Is The Past Really Past? featuring a discussion with writer and educator Jelani Cobb, actor and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson, director Melina Matsoukas, director Kasi Lemmons and moderated by the founder of the Black Filmmaker Foundation Warrington Hudlin.

Documentaries chronicling the lives of Rick James, photographer Gordon Parks and comedian/activist Dick Gregory.

MORE MOVIE NEWS ON EURWEB: Issa Rae Tapped to Voice Spider-Woman in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel

dave chappelle tribeca
Dave Chappelle Tribeca Film Festival Closing Film

The Juneteenth Immersive Program that uses technology to make one think about societal issues through an entirely different lens. A stand-out piece within Immersive will be Breonna’s Garden, an AR experience created in collaboration with Ju’Niyah Palmer to honor the life of her sister, Breonna Taylor.

An inaugural presentation of The Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award. The first recipient of this award will be Stacey Abrams, honored for her outstanding leadership, service, and commitment to fighting social injustice.

The Festival’s Centerpiece is Steven Soderbergh’s crime drama, “No Sudden Move,” starring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Brendan Fraser, and Noah Jupe.

For more info:  https://www.tribecafilm.com/juneteenth

Marie Moorehttp://eurweb.com
Veteran syndicated journalist who covers film and television.

