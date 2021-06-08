Al Roker’s Daughter Courtney Weds Actor Wesley Laga: ‘Perfect Magical Evening’

*Al Roker’s eldest daughter Courtney married actor Wesley Laga on Friday, June 4 at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey.

“Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine,” Courtney captioned a few portraits of their wedding on Instagram. “I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husbands dance moves aint to shabby. Now on to the honeymoon.”

“My next chapter,” she added, sharing a photo of herself and Wesley. Check out the images below.

Roker also shared a series of photos from the event on his Instagram feed. “A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess @ouichefroker and @djweslaga with @debrobertsabc and #maidofhonor @cleilapatra and #groomsman @nick.roker155,” he wrote in the caption.

Al’s Today co-hosts attended the celebration, including Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin — along with Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts and Courtney’s siblings, Nicholas Albert Roker and Leila Roker.

“We couldn’t think of a better reason to ‘dress up’ again for the first time in more than a year,” Sheinelle wrote.

“Congrats to our friends @alroker & @debrobertsabc and the stars of the night Courtney & Wesley on this beautiful wedding!” she continued. “We had so much fun! Everyone was so busy having a BALL and dancing I just realized we didn’t get a pic with the bride & groom! (Wesley’s dance moves were pretty epic.) It was a night filled with so much joy.”

Deborah also shared her excitement on Instagram.

“What a weekend of love and life!” she began her post. “Our hearts are truly bursting with joy and pride as we celebrate the new journey for Courtney and Wes. We wish you all the joy and happiness your hearts can hold.”