Watch Sneak Peek Clip of Kevin Hart’s New ‘Muscle Car Crew’ Series [VIDEO]

*Kevin Hart is taking fans behind the scenes of the world of muscle cars, with his new series that premiered Friday, July 2 only on the MotorTrend App.

Per press release, the series titled “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew,” is an automotive-themed adventure show that will follow Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz as they experience America’s classic car culture. Learning along the way from the nation’s best car builders and attending car shows/events from local ones in small towns to the most popular ones like SEMA in Las Vegas. The group will try to upgrade, repair, or restore their cars to make them the best they can be.

In the all-new MotorTrend original series, Kevin (a noted enthusiast) and his fellow Plastic Cup Boyz, John Clausell, Ron Everline, Spank Horton, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells seek answers to the questions around being a devoted automotive fan, learn to navigate the challenges of owning classic vehicles and make us laugh along the way.

Watch the trailer below.

Here’s more from Auto Evolution:

Produced by Discovery, MotorTrend, and Hart’s HartBeat Productions, the series will see the boys’ efforts to make it in the niche of muscle cars, from finding and hiring mechanics to tracking down vehicles, customizing them, and flipping them at auction. They will be guided on their path by Lucky Costa of Hot Rod Garage (and the builder of Dax Shepard’s rides on American Top Gear, also on MotorTrend), acting as the car club’s mechanic. A “variety of automotive experts” will be featured as the car club seeks guidance in their projects.