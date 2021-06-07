Monday, June 7, 2021
Viral Video Shows Detroit Police Trying to Break up Massive Brawl at Greektown Casino

*Detroit police officers were injured and multiple people were arrested following a brawl outside Greektown Casino this weekend.

A video posted on social media showed complete chaos as cops attempted to break up a fight involving dozens of people. Vastly outnumbered, law enforcement in the fight can be seen wrestling with several people. Some officers who were spotted handcuffing suspects in the video were still being swarmed by other people.

The minute-long clip also showed officers trying in vain to establish some kind of perimeter as they worked to get the scene under control.

Detroit police released the details of a preliminary investigation that noted officers were attempting to break up an ongoing fight escalating “between separate large groups of citizens, who then began to assault the officers.”

“At this time, the DPD can only confirm that individuals from that group were taken into custody and that members of the DPD were injured during the altercation,” read the release. In total, 13 firearms were also confiscated during the brawl. All was quiet by Sunday afternoon.

