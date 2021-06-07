*Highlighting of the 11 panelists confirmed for the 22nd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference via Zoom from 1-3pmPT continues with Jazz saxophonist Dr. Marion Meadows, currently promoting his latest album release “Twice as Nice” (Shanachie) featuring Grammy winning Paul Brown, keyboardists Jeff Lorber and Chris “Big Dog” Davis. Meadows will be part of the Professional Industry Panel that will be available to speak to attendees about the entertainment business during the conference’s “Q&A Session.”

The industry panelists will also judge the conference’s “National Talent Competition.” The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference will be hosted by radio personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM/Praise 106.1FM) and comedian Heather Hatton (Amazon Prime). It will offer free to the community via Zoom a “Q&A Session” with the 11 panelists, a “Professional Talent Showcase” of independent label artists, and a “National Talent Competition” open to vocalists, songwriters, dancers and actors.

The veteran saxophonist earned a Doctorate in Arts and Humanities in 2016 and earned a Masters in Music from Berklee. Marion has toured with Norman Brown for 30 years. He just released his 16th solo album “Twice as Nice” on the Shanachie Entertainment label, the home to saxophonist/flutist Najee; lead guitarist/singer Norman Brown; Grammy nominated saxophonist Richard Elliott; saxophonist Kim Waters; Pieces of a Dream; singer/songwriter Rahsaan Patterson; trumpeter/vocalist Rick Braun, and Gospel singer/songwriter Isaac Carree.

READ THIS STORY ON EURWEB: Monica Talks Reflection, Forgiveness and Being Intentional with SiriusXM’s ‘Mike Muse Show’ [WATCH]

Panelists and performers credit “ULMII” for helping to create collaborations. Some competitors credit “ULMII” for launching their careers. Los Angeles competitor Miguel was signed by one of the “ULMII” panelists to a major record deal – today he is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter; Baltimore competitor Naturi Naughton was scouted by Broadway at the “ULMII” and now she stars on the STARZ series “Power;” Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan’s manager said what he learned from the panelists helped him take RoShon to “the next level” that resulted in a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, to a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Baltimore competitors The Featherstone Brothers was quoted in the City Paper saying that it was their performance at “ULMII” that resulted in their success because the original song they performed was placed on the third Dru Hill album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)” – it was heard by SisQo who was at “ULMII” and he used it as the first single with accompanying music video making it a platinum hit.

For more information on the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 1-3pmPT via Zoom log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or email info@thepulseofentertainment.com. To RSVP you can log onto www.eventbrite.com/e/los-angeles-uplifting-minds-ii-entertainment-conference-via-zoom-tickets-153237049139. Learn more about Dr. Marion Meadow by logging onto www.Shanachie.com or www.MarionMeadows.com.

https://www.gofundme.com/uplifting-minds-ii-entertainment-conference

# # #

Freelance Associates

562-424-3836

Long Beach, CA 90807

FreeAssocInc3@aol.com